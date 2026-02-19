How This Mumbai Influencer Lost 20 Kg, From Zumba To Intermittent Fasting

Weight-loss conversations often swing between extreme diets and viral fitness hacks. One day, it is about cutting out carbs completely; the next, it is about surviving on juices. But real transformation usually looks much simpler. It is about showing up every day, eating better, moving more, and staying consistent even when the results feel slow. There is no shortcut that replaces discipline and balance. And when someone documents that journey honestly, it becomes even more inspiring.

That is exactly what Mumbai-based influencer Neha Rathod did. She did not promise overnight results. She focused on building habits she could sustain. And the result? She lost 20 kg.

By tracking her Instagram profile, we are decoding how she managed to shed all those kilos. Her journey was not about one magic solution or a single trend; it was about combining different forms of exercise with a balanced eating routine.

From yoga sessions to gym workouts, from Zumba classes to intermittent fasting, she kept her routine varied and consistent. Step by step, those small efforts added up to a big transformation.

Here is how Neha shed 20 kg:

Yoga

In several clips uploaded on her handle, we can spot Neha Rathod mastering the art of yoga. In one particular clip, she is seen performing poses such as Malasana, Ustrasana (Camel Pose), Chakki Chalanasana (Mill Churning Pose), Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose), and Pada Prasar Paschimottanasana (Leg Spread Forward Fold).

2. Intermittent Fasting

The content creator also followed intermittent fasting. She even took up a 30-day intermittent fasting challenge. During her eating window, she focused on protein-rich meals. She chose healthy options like rolled oats, paneer bhurji, avocado toast, and more.

3. Zumba

What better way to stay fit and lift your mood than Zumba? In this video, Neha can be seen enjoying her Zumba session. Zumba helps burn calories while keeping the vibe light and happy.

4. Gym

Along with yoga and Zumba, Neha Rathod also hit the gym. In many clips shared on her account, the content creator is seen doing cardio and lifting weights. Strength training helps build muscle, which boosts metabolism over time. Cardio supports fat loss. Together, they create strong results.

Neha Rathod's 20 kg weight loss journey shows that consistency beats shortcuts.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



