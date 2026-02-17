Intermittent Fasting Hardly Helps in Weight Loss, Finds New Study

Intermittent fasting has been synonymous with weight loss for decades. Many self-proclaimed nutritionists and influencers have promoted it as one of the most effective ways to shed a few kilograms, but a recent study suggests the method has little to no impact on a person's weight-loss journey.

A new Cochrane study has found that intermittent fasting does not match the widespread hype, especially when it comes to helping people lose weight. In fact, it is no better than traditional dietary advice or even doing nothing at all.

What Does The New Study Reveal

The study collected data from 22 randomised clinical trials involving 1,995 adults across Europe, North America, China, South America, and Australia. It examined various intermittent fasting approaches, including periodic fasting (5:2 diet), alternate-day fasting, and time-restricted eating (16:8 diet). Participants were followed up for up to one year.

The fasting methods showed no clinical evidence of aiding weight loss. According to the findings, a person doing nothing or following standard dietary advice would achieve similar results. The data on side effects varied widely across trials.

Intermittent Fasting vs Traditional Dietary Advice

When compared to traditional dietary advice, the study revealed that intermittent fasting made no difference to weight loss, based on 21 studies involving 1,430 participants. Researchers also remain uncertain about its effectiveness in achieving a 5% reduction in body weight, as seen across four studies with 472 participants.

Intermittent fasting showed no clinical evidence of aiding weight loss. Photo: Freepik

Intermittent Fasting vs Doing Nothing

When compared to doing nothing (no intervention), intermittent fasting again showed no effect on weight loss among 427 participants across six studies. The research also could not determine whether periodic fasting improves quality of life.

How Hype Around Intermittent Fasting Outspaces The Evidence

Luis Garegnani, Universidad Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires Cochrane Associate Centre, said, "Intermittent fasting just doesn't seem to work for overweight or obese adults trying to lose weight. It may be a reasonable option for some people, but the current evidence doesn't justify the enthusiasm we see on social media."

The study mostly included participants from high‑income, predominantly white populations. However, obesity continues to rise rapidly in low- and middle-income countries, underscoring the need for further research into long-term outcomes of intermittent fasting.

Eva Madrid, Cochrane Evidence Synthesis Unit Iberoamerica, said, "With the current evidence available, it's hard to make a general recommendation. Doctors will need to take a case-by-case approach when advising an overweight adult on losing weight."

This is your clue to hit the gym and seek professional assistance to achieve your weight-loss goal.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Recommends Calorie Deficit Over Low-Carb Diet For Weight Loss

