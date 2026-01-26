Why You Regain Weight After Quitting Intermittent Fasting, A Harvard Doctor Explains

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most talked-about eating patterns online. From weight loss to longevity, it is often marketed as a simple fix for complex health goals. But before buying into the hype, it helps to understand what it actually is. Intermittent fasting is not about what you eat, but when you eat. It usually involves eating within a fixed time window, like 8 hours a day, or fasting for one or two days a week. While many people try it for quick results, the bigger question remains: Is intermittent fasting sustainable for weight loss?

That is exactly what Dr Trisha Pasricha (@trishapasrichamd) addresses in a video shared by The Washington Post on Instagram. Dr Pasricha is a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. In the video, she breaks down what science actually says about intermittent fasting.

What Intermittent Fasting Really Does

Dr Pasricha explains that intermittent fasting focuses on meal timing. You may eat within an eight-hour window or fast for one or two days at a time. Research shows it can help with weight loss for a few months. But there is a problem. “It's really hard to sustain, and that weight tends to come back,” she says.

Dr Pasricha also points out that studies in humans have not proven that intermittent fasting helps prevent heart disease, cancer, or increases lifespan. So while it may work short-term, the long-term benefits are still unclear.

Why Sustainability Matters

The biggest issue with intermittent fasting is consistency. Strict eating windows can clash with work schedules, social plans and daily stress. When something feels too rigid, people often quit. And when that happens, weight regain is common.

Two Simple Habits That Work Better

Instead of strict fasting, Dr Pasricha suggests a more flexible approach.

Have breakfast within an hour of waking up. Keep it high in protein and fibre. “Not sugary breakfast cereal, not pastries,” she adds. A quality breakfast helps reduce cravings and afternoon snacking.

Try to finish meals two to three hours before sleeping. Late-night eating affects how the body burns calories and stores fat, increasing obesity risk.

What Matters More Than Meal Timing

Dr Pasricha sums it up clearly: “Honestly, what we eat is more important than when we eat.” Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds – with fewer ultra-processed foods – have the strongest evidence. They may not be trendy, but they work.

