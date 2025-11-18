High-Fibre Diet To 12:12 Fasting, 3 Easy Weight Loss Tips From An AIIMS Doctor

Have you ever noticed that losing fat in the belly region is the most difficult? You might start by eating clean and following an active workout routine. But despite your best efforts, the stubborn midsection simply refuses to go away.

If you are also struggling with a similar problem, then gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Saurabh Sethi might have some tips for you. The Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS-trained expert recently posted a video on Instagram, sharing “three best tips to lose belly fat fast” with the help of intermittent fasting.

Three Tips To Reduce Belly Fat

As per Dr Saurabh Sethi, the first step to reduce belly fat is to start by following a 12:12 fasting schedule, which, according to him, is the “mildest option”. This approach helps you sleep soundly and reduces the likelihood of unhealthy food choices the next day,” he claimed.

The doctor advised that during your fasting window, it is important to only drink black coffee, green tea, black tea, water, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, fennel or basil water, chamomile or ginger tea.

Last but not least, Dr Saurabh Sethi recommended viewers to focus on a high-fibre and high-protein diet during the eating window. Some high-protein foods that he suggested were paneer, tofu, chickpeas, chicken, turkey, and fish. Meanwhile, for high-fibre foods, he emphasised eating fresh fruits and vegetables. “This combination will keep you full and satiated while promoting fat loss,” shared the gastroenterologist.

What Is Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting, or IF, is a type of eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. It has become a popular term in the world of health and fitness. Intermittent fasting does not focus on what type of foods you must include in your diet. Instead, it stresses the importance of the timing of food consumption.

Can Intermittent Fasting Promote Weight Loss

Healthline claims that reducing the amount of time you spend eating will help you to consume fewer calories without even realising it. Additionally, intermittent fasting can affect hormone levels, promoting weight loss.

