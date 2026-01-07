BJP Woman Worker Stripped In Clash With Cops During Protest In Karnataka

A BJP worker has allegedly been assaulted, and her clothes were torn while she was being detained by the police in Karnataka's Hubballi on Tuesday.

A video has surfaced that showed the woman worker being surrounded by the male and female police personnel on a bus. It is alleged that during the detention, the woman resisted and raised objections, following which she was allegedly assaulted and her clothes were torn.

According to preliminary information, the woman was taken into custody following a complaint filed by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. The complaint is linked to an earlier dispute between Congress and the BJP workers during the voter list revision exercise in the state.

The woman is said to be a former Congress activist who joined the BJP recently. The dispute originated from accusations that she assisted officials in deleting certain voter names, a charge she denies, which led to clashes between Congress and BJP workers.

The police are yet to issue a formal statement on the alleged custodial misconduct.

The incident continues to fuel political tension in the area, with both parties filing complaints against each other.