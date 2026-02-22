All 4 Moscow Airports Shut Down, At Least 11 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

All four international airports of the Russian capital were closed due to safety concerns on Sunday afternoon until further notice as air defence forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones within an hour.

The Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said in a press release that air traffic restrictions have been imposed at all four international airports - Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo -- due to safety concerns.

"Air defences have intercepted another UAV flying towards Moscow," mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Max channel.

"Thus, the total number of downed drones has reached 11," Sobyanin wrote in his latest social media post at 4 pm (local time).

As the war with its neighbour nears four years anniversary, Russia claims that Ukrainian drones regularly attack its different regions, including Moscow. Russia too attacks Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones.

