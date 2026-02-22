Delhi-Based Uber Driver Completes 50,000 Trips, Reveals Amount Earned In One Month

A Delhi-based Uber driver recently shared his remarkable achievement of completing 50,000 trips. In a video posted on Driving with Uber India's Instagram, the driver named Hajrat discussed his journey, revealing how it started and how it's going. The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many saying that earnings aren't similar to what Hajrat has claimed.

Hajrat said that his friend told him to join Uber, suggesting that the ride-hailing company gives "good work". "I am not educated at all. I am from Uttar Pradesh," he said in the video. "I worked in a sewing company for three years. After that, I got a car through a friend."

While reacting, Hajrat said that he is not educated, and how will he manage? "You have to check locations and all," he said. But his friend said that it's not very hard. "If you keep working slowly, you will learn with experience," his friend told him.

"I have completed 50,0000 trips. My highest earnings for one month were Rs 1,20,000," he said in the video. "Uber's location system works perfectly. Other comnaies not as good."

Rs 1,20,000 in one month is remarkable, but one must remember that earnings vary from month to month. "What I like about Uber is that I can work as I want," he said.

The video gained huge traction with more than 77,400 views. In the comment section, some users praised him, while others highlighted issues faced by Uber drivers.

The average monthly salary for an Uber driver in Delhi is around Rs 18,883. According to Glassdoor, the estimated total pay range for a Driver at Uber is Rs16K - Rs29K per month, with an average base salary of Rs 25K per month

The earnings also depend on when, where, and how often you drive. Factors like surge pricing, minimum trip earnings, and service fees impact your earnings.