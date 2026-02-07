Rs 25/Km, Ban On Private Taxis: 2 Demands Fueling Nationwide Drivers Strike

App-based transport workers and commercial drivers across India are observing an All-India Breakdown on Saturday, protesting declining incomes, alleged exploitation by aggregator companies, and what they term prolonged regulatory inaction by governments.

The nationwide action has been jointly called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT). Drivers associated with platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, and other app-based services are participating in the protest.

According to the unions, the agitation stems from the failure of Central and State governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. In the absence of regulated fares, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally determine pricing, forcing workers to operate under what unions describe as "unsustainable and precarious working conditions."

Founder President of TGPWU and Co-Founder and National General Secretary of IFAT, Shaik Salauddin, said the primary demand is the immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services, in consultation with recognised worker unions, as mandated by law.

He also called for a strict ban on private vehicles being used for commercial passenger and goods transport, or their mandatory conversion to commercial category vehicles in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act and Aggregator Guidelines.

A national-level 'Delhi Chalo' drivers' protest was organised at Jantar Mantar, under the leadership of the National Driver United Front Committee. Adding to it, one of the drivers, Ali, said that from more than 20 states, including taxi, cab, auto, and bike taxi operators have joined the protest today.

Drivers are pressing two key demands: implementation of a minimum fare of Rs 25 per kilometre, citing rising fuel prices, inflation, EMIs, maintenance, and household expenses; and the removal of private bike taxis from commercial operations, which they allege violate existing rules and harm the livelihood of licensed commercial drivers.

National Advisor and Driver Movement Coordinator Kuldeep Sengar said the February 7 mobilisation reflects drivers' growing frustration. "Rs 25 per kilometre fare and a ban on private bike taxis, this is the drivers' fight," he said.

National Driver United Front Committee President Sumer Ambawata appealed to the government to initiate immediate dialogue, while General Secretary Ravi Rathore stressed the movement was non-political and aimed at dignity, safety, and fair compensation for drivers.

The committee has warned that if no concrete decision is taken, a larger nationwide agitation will be launched on March 22, involving organised protests across the country.