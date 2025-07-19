Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers On Indefinite Strike In Mumbai. Here's Why

Thousands of passengers across Mumbai have been grappling with long waiting times and unavailability of cabs after a section of drivers affiliated with Uber, Ola and Rapido halted services on July 15. The protest is mainly aimed at securing fair pay, better regulations and improved working conditions.

What triggered the ongoing strike?

The agitation, led by drivers in major areas including the airport zone, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Andheri and South Mumbai, stems from growing dissatisfaction over low earnings. Drivers allege that after accounting for aggregator commissions and fuel expenses, their actual income sometimes falls to just Rs 8 to Rs 12 per kilometre.

Drivers said these earnings are unsustainable, especially with rising fuel and maintenance expenses. Their frustration has been further fuelled by the absence of regulatory oversight to protect their interests.

What are the main demands of the protesting drivers?

The strike is being coordinated by bodies including the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh and the Indian Gig Workers Front. The demands put forth are both economic and regulatory.

Protesting drivers have demanded that app-based cab fares be brought on par with black-and-yellow taxis. They're also seeking a ban on bike taxis, a cap on new permits for kaali-peeli cabs and autos, the formation of a welfare board for app-based drivers and the introduction of a Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act to protect their rights.

Drivers have also raised concerns about the discounts offered by platforms, stating that the cost of these discounts is often deducted from their earnings. They want the platforms to bear the discount cost instead of passing it on to the drivers.

Is there any government regulation for aggregators in Maharashtra?

Over a year after announcing plans for a dedicated policy on aggregator services, the Maharashtra government has yet to roll it out. A draft that outlines fare structures, licensing norms, and enforcement measures is ready but still awaits final approval.

In the absence of clear regulations, disputes between drivers, app-based platforms, and commuters have become common. The delay in implementation has also limited the government's role in addressing these issues.

How are commuters coping?

With thousands of app-based cabs off the road, daily travel has become a struggle, especially for airport-bound passengers. In response, Mumbai Airport issued an advisory on social media urging travellers to prepare for possible delays and explore alternative transport.

“In light of ongoing protests in the state, passengers travelling via #MumbaiAirport are advised to check transport availability and plan alternate arrangements in advance,” read the post from the airport on X (formerly Twitter).

In light of ongoing protests in the state, passengers travelling via #MumbaiAirport are advised to check transport availability and plan alternate arrangements in advance.#CSMIA #PassengerAdvisory #Travel #Aviation pic.twitter.com/UnWScJue6U — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) July 16, 2025

As per reports, striking Ola and Uber drivers were told by transport department officials on July 18 to wait until July 22 for further discussions before deciding on the next course of action. The strike continues in the meantime, affecting commuters across Mumbai.