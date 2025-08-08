Advertisement
Watch: Delhi Restaurant Denies Entry To Couple For Indian Attire, Chief Minister Takes Note

After the clip went viral, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra took cognisance of the issue, stating that CM Rekha Gupta had been apprised.

Screengrab of the video showing the couple being denied the entry.
  • Couple was denied entry to a Delhi restaurant for wearing Indian attire in Pitampura
  • Restaurant manager allegedly misbehaved with the couple during the incident
  • Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was informed of the issue
A couple was allegedly denied entry into a Delhi restaurant for wearing Indian attire, with the video of the incident circulating on social media. In the now-viral video, the couple can be seen narrating their ordeal after being denied entry to the restaurant located in Delhi's Pitampura area.

While others were allowed entry, the couple alleged that the manager of the restaurant misbehaved with them. The person seemingly recording the clip stated that the restaurant not allowing people with Indian attire, had no right to function and that it should be shut down immediately.

After the clip went viral, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra took cognisance of the issue, stating that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had been apprised of the matter.

"This is unacceptable in Delhi. A video has surfaced showing a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant in Pitampura. This is unacceptable. CM @gupta_rekhaji has taken serious note of the incident. Officials have been directed to investigate the incident and take immediate action," Mr Mishra wrote.

In a subsequent post, Mr Mishra informed that the restaurant owners will no longer impose any attire ban on customers for entry to their establishment.

"The operators of this Pitampura restaurant have accepted that they will no longer impose any restrictions based on attire and will welcome citizens coming in Indian attire. On Rakshabandhan, they will also offer some discounts to sisters coming in Indian attire," said Mr Mishra.

Meanwhile, restaurant owner Neeraj Aggarwal rejected the allegations, stating that the couple had not booked a table, due to which they were denied entry. He said the restaurant has no attire policy, adding that all customers are welcome. 

The incident fuelled a debate on social media, with a section of social media users seeking action against the restaurant despite the CM's intervention.

"Shut the restaurant down. And if it has any branches elsewhere, shut those down too. This very mentality has tormented us for years," said one user while another added: "A minister and CM had to be invovled for entry into a restaurant. What else the common man can hope for."

A third commented: "Cancel the license of the restautrant to teach them a lesson."

Restaurant, Delhi, Pitampura
