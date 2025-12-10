Delhi Pushes For Faster, Transparent Fire NOCs After Goa Nightclub Fire

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday ordered a revamp of Delhi's fire safety NOC process, aiming to make it simpler and faster for businesses. The move comes after a nightclub fire in Goa killed 25 people, exposing gaps in fire safety nationwide.

"Our goal is to make firefighting systems modern and efficient," CM Gupta said. "NOC process must be transparent and hassle-free so that no one faces inconvenience."

Home Minister Ashish Sood said the emergency meeting was called to review the fire department's licensing process, including its regulation and deregulation, in light of the Goa incident. He stressed that no laxity would be tolerated. "We are streamlining the licensing process so that people can apply for licenses themselves. If anyone still shows negligence after that, strict action will be taken against them," Sood added.

At the meeting, which included fire department officials, the CM and ministers said rules causing genuine difficulties must be fixed immediately. Licensing must be "clear, simple and time-bound" to prevent repeated visits to government offices.

Citing the Goa fire, CM Gupta warned, "Delhi must remain constantly vigilant." Regular inspections of hotels, clubs, restaurants, and event venues will be stepped up, and establishments violating safety norms will face action.

The CM also said the Fire Department is being equipped with modern tools, and any additional resources needed will be provided immediately. Officials have been tasked with reviewing procedures and removing bottlenecks to make Delhi's fire safety system faster and more reliable.