"I Was Only A Partner": Detained Co-Owner Of Goa Nightclub To NDTV

Ajay Gupta, the arrested co-owner of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, where a massive fire killed 25 people, was confronted by NDTV when the police were taking him to a hospital for a medical check-up.

"I'm only a partner and nothing else," he said.

Gupta was taken for a medical check-up after he claimed he was diagnosed with a spinal condition.

He will be produced in the Saket Court shortly.

The Goa Police are also seeking a transit remand for Gupta. Once approved, he will be taken into the Goa Police's custody.

Two more owners of the nightclub - Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra - are on the run, and a blue corner notice has been issued against them. They flew out to Thailand's Phuket on an IndiGo flight at 5:30 am on Sunday - just a couple of hours after the tragedy, the Bureau of Immigration at Mumbai airport found. They were in Delhi when the incident took place.

The Delhi and Goa police are jointly conducting raids at safe houses and networks linked to the Luthra brothers.

Four staff members of the nightclub have been arrested so far, including the manager. Officials from multiple government departments involved in issuing permits and licences to the club have also been summoned for questioning to examine potential compliance lapses and procedural violations.