Female Techie Laments About Living, Working In Bengaluru: 'Why Do I Feel...'

A female software development engineer (SDE) has lamented about the loneliness and emotional struggle that comes with working in Bengaluru. The user shared their experience of working in India's technological hub, adding that they felt unseen and lonely both at their workplace and the PG (paying guest accommodation).

In the post titled "Why do I feel like a ghost in Bangalore? Is this normal?", the user said they had recently turned an internship into a full-time role, but the feeling of loneliness was taking a toll.

"My friends live far away. My close friend (lets call him B) used to live near me and we hung out every day. Now his childhood friend came to blr as well and they have rented a flat which is sort of far away from my place," the user wrote in the r/developersIndia subreddit.

The OP said they were working in a male-dominated team, which meant the treatment meted out towards them was different.

"They do not acknowledge me or do not include me in trivial things, which doesn't sound very sad but there was a guy who was in my college and joined my team with the same designation as me, he also got converted so they treat him very differently and that hurts kinda."

"I feel like a ghost in my pg because my roommates don't talk to me. Even if I'm crying or laughing or shouting, they won't bat an eye. I feel like I might have a breakdown."

'You'll learn to cope'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users shared their experiences, while others said it was the downside of adulthood that everyone has to go through.

"It's alright. Eventually, you will learn to cope. Anyway, try joining some community or going to some random meetups," advised one user, while another said: "Make money in Bangalore and invest in yourself bro. Travel the world. Pursue some good hobbies. Keep yourself fit. Work life tends to get lonely no matter where you are."

A third commented: "I'm here for 4 years now and even i feel the same. You are but alone. The city has become very depressing from the core."

A fourth said: "Everyone goes through this phase, welcome to adulthood. I know it might sound a bit harsh and probably not what you wanna hear right now, but get used to the feeling."

