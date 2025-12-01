Inside Photos From Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Coimbatore Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have officially begun a new chapter together, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025.

Held at the premises of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, the wedding reflected the couple's preference for minimalism, spirituality, and privacy.

Inside Glimpses From The Ceremony

The newly surfaced photographs offer a closer look at the sacred setting in which the nuptials took place. One frame shows Samantha and Raj posing with their loved ones. In another, the couple sits beside one another in traditional attire during what appears to be a puja.

Additional images reveal the ceremonial arrangements that accompanied their rituals. A neatly placed assortment of turmeric-coated coconuts, kumkum, fresh flowers, betel leaves, sacred powders, and a folded saree or cloth suggests the preparations made for auspicious wedding rites.

Another photograph shows a deity adorned with garlands and lit lamps, surrounded by bowls of grains, turmeric, kumkum, and leaves-symbolic offerings typically seen in a main wedding puja at the Isha Yoga Centre.

The Isha Foundation later confirmed that the couple wed in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple, describing it as an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family.

Celebrities Wish The Newly Married Couple

Samantha shared photos from her intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram with the caption, "01.12.2025."

The wedding announcement drew a wave of love from the film industry. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Congratulations Sam and Raj! Super happy for you both!" while Malavika Mohanan added, "Congratulations!! So so happy for you."

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor sent red hearts, and Ananya Panday affectionately commented, "Congratulations my beautiful best girl Sammy." Athiya Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Radhika Apte, Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, and Hansika Motwani also extended their warm wishes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until their separation in 2021. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De between 2015 and 2022.

