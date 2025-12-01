The Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Relationship Timeline: Secret Dating, PDA-Heavy Holidays, To Coimbatore Wedding

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have updated their relationship status to married. The couple married in a private ceremony on December 1.

According to HT City, the wedding was attended by only 30 guests. Here's a detailed look at how their relationship is believed to have blossomed over the years.

First Meeting On The Family Man 2 Sets

Samantha first met Raj Nidimoru when she came on board for his Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.

Their earliest interactions were purely professional, with Samantha playing the fierce antagonist Raji in the critically acclaimed second season created by Raj and DK.

Reuniting For Citadel: Honey Bunny

After the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha reunited with Raj for another ambitious project - Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation under the global Citadel franchise.

Although the web series received mixed reactions, reports suggest that sparks began to fly between the actress and the director during this period.

Samantha's First Venture Into Sports

Earlier this year, Samantha announced her first venture into the world of sports. She shared pictures from the event on Instagram - a set of images that also included a few featuring Raj.

Their easy camaraderie in the photos added fuel to the growing speculation around their rumoured relationship.

"New Beginnings"

Samantha further intensified rumours when she shared a post about embracing "new beginnings" as she stepped into film production.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "It's been a long road, but here we are New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures," and Raj appeared in the carousel of images. Many interpreted this as a sign of their deepening bond - both personally and professionally.

Samantha On Finding Real Love in Her 30s

In September this year, Samantha shared a reflective note on Instagram about discovering love in her thirties. She wrote, "No one told me I was already whole.No one told me that love... real love... would find me as I was, without twisting myself into someone I was never meant to be. Then came my thirties. Something softened. Something opened. I stopped dragging around the weight of old mistakes."

The post stirred widespread buzz, with many wondering if she was referencing her equation with Raj.

Samantha And Raj's Public Appearances

The couple, rumoured to be dating since 2023, reignited speculation when Samantha dropped a picture with Raj Nidimoru at the launch of her new perfume brand. In the photos, Samantha was dressed in a lace bralet and high-waist pants paired with strings of pearls.

She wrote, "Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I've taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I'm celebrating the small wins. I'm so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I've met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning."

In one of the images, Samantha wrapped both her arms around Raj while he held her by the waist, a moment that sent social media into a frenzy and sparked fresh speculation that the two had made their relationship official.

The Detroit Photos

In July this year, Samantha shared a series of photos from her trip to Detroit, Michigan, where she attended the TANA 2025 event. Fans immediately noticed Raj's recurring presence in the pictures.

The first photo showed Raj walking hand-in-hand with Samantha, his arm around her shoulders as they smiled widely. Another showed the pair seated together at a bustling restaurant, looking relaxed and comfortable amid friends.

An Intimate Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru married on Monday morning at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They arrived in Coimbatore on Sunday evening for the wedding ceremony.

Samantha shared wedding pictures on Instagram with a simple caption, the date of her wedding with Raj Nidimoru: "01.12.2025".

The couple reportedly married after dating for nearly two years.

