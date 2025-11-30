"Love Lives": Woman 'Marries' Lover's Body After Family Kills Him Over Caste

A 20-year-old man was beaten up, shot and his head was crushed with a stone in Maharashtra's Nanded. At his funeral, his girlfriend applied vermillion on her forehead and vowed to live in his house as a daughter-in-law.

Aanchal met Saksham Tate through her brothers and grew closer over frequent visits to his home. Their three-year-old relationship recently began facing pressure from her family, who opposed their union over a difference in their castes. Aanchal continued their relationship with Tate despite numerous threats.

When Aanchal's brothers and father learned that she was going to marry Tate, they beat him up on Thursday, shot him in the head and crushed his head with a stone.

As his last rites were underway, Aanchal reached Tate's house. She applied turmeric on his body, vermillion on her forehead and married her dead boyfriend's body. She then decided to live in his house for the rest of her life as his wife. "Our love won, even in Saksham's death, and my father and brothers lost," she said, while demanding a death penalty for Tate's killers. The woman insisted that she married him because even though Tate is dead, their love is still alive.

The police have registered a case against six accused under various sections and arrested them.