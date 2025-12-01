Samantha Marries Raj Nidimoru Days Before Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's 1st Wedding Anniversary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Citadel director Raj Nidimoru in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, on Monday morning. Samantha got married just three days ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's first wedding anniversary. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's ex-husband, married Sobhita at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, on December 4, 2024.

Samantha's Wedding Pics and Relationship with Raj Nidimoru

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.

In the pictures, the couple is seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025".

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's relationship began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (February 1) this year. Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In the last couple of months, Raj Nidimoru has often featured in Samantha's carousel posts. Apart from Citadel, Samantha and Raj worked together in the second season of the Amazon Prime Original The Family Man.

Naga Chaitanya Married Sobhita Last Year

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities took place in late November. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and the haldi ceremony, followed by the Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony.

After their grand December 4 wedding, Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, shared the first official pictures of the newlyweds.

He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." Take a look.

This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021. They were married for four years. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shyamali De, in 2022.