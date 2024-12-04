Nagarjuna Shares First Pics From Son Naga Chaitanya's Wedding: "Dear Sobhita, You've Brought So Much Happiness..."

Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in the presence of family and friends at the iconic Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad today. Soon after the wedding, Nagarjuna shared loved-up pictures from his son's wedding. In the pictures, the couple can be seen performing rituals whole-heartedly. In another picture, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen seeking blessings with folded hands. Sharing the pictures, Nagarjuna wrote a heart-melting message. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita-you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." Take a look:

In pictures, Sobhita looks absolutely gorgeous as she wore a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree for her big day. She accessorised her bridal look with heavy jewellery. Naga Chaitanya wore a pancha to pay tribute to his grandfather. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were pictured arriving at the venue to bless the newlyweds.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony. Sobhita shared stunning pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

