Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Video From Wedding With Naga Chaitanya On First Anniversary

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday treated her fans and followers to an unseen video from her wedding with actor Naga Chaitanya, celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

After dating for around two years, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya married on December 4, 2024 in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

A year later, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from their nuptials on her Instagram account.

"The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!" she captioned the post.

In the video, Sobhita Dhulipala, dressed as a bride, fondly speaks about Naga Chaitanya just as they are about to get married.

"I believe that a person is incomplete and a person comes and fills that void. We are complete on our own and yet in his absence, I will not be full," she says in the clip.

Naga Chaitanya, who is all smiles in the video, too pours his heart out about what he feels about Sobhita Dhulipala.

"The thought of her, when I wake up and sleep, the thought of her, knowing that she is in my life is such a comforting feeling, it gives me a feeling that I can conquer anything, with her, next to me," he says.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in 2021.

Just days ago, on December 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married The Family Man co-creator and producer Raj Nidimoru at an intimate temple wedding at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

