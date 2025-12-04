Deols To Celebrate Dharmendra's 90th Birthday With Fan Event At Khandala Farmhouse

Ahead of Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary, the Deol family has decided to honour their late father by welcoming fans to his Khandala farmhouse on December 8.

The gathering at the farmhouse will begin at 1 pm, with fans encouraged to arrive directly, as no passes or registrations are required. The decision to keep the entry open stems from the family's desire to create a space where people who loved and admired Dharmendra can come together and remember him.

To make the journey easier, buses will be available from Lonavala for pick-up and drop-off. The event is not designed as a formal celebration but as a quiet, heartfelt remembrance of what would have been a milestone birthday. Media access has also been permitted.

The Deol family - including Sunny, Bobby, and their children - will be present to meet and greet fans at the farmhouse.

Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday on December 8.

Known as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema for his rugged charm across over 300 films spanning six decades, his death marked the end of an era, with last rites performed at Pawan Hans crematorium amid tributes from fans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and industry peers.

He is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage, and numerous grandchildren.

