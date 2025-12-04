Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to land in India for his two-day state visit by 4:30 PM. The Russian delegation will hold discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, science, technology, and culture. Putin will be attending the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where several international and regional issues will be on the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a private dinner for Putin after his arrival in New Delhi. The two leaders will hold talks at Hyderabad House in a restricted format.

The last time Putin visited India was on December 6, 2021. He visited New Delhi to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be his first visit to the country since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Putin's agenda on December 5 includes a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, tributes at Rajghat, delegation-level talks with PM Modi, followed by a joint press statement, a business event with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his departure in the evening.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Putin's India Visit 2025: