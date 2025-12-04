Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to land in India for his two-day state visit by 4:30 PM. The Russian delegation will hold discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, science, technology, and culture. Putin will be attending the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where several international and regional issues will be on the agenda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a private dinner for Putin after his arrival in New Delhi. The two leaders will hold talks at Hyderabad House in a restricted format.
The last time Putin visited India was on December 6, 2021. He visited New Delhi to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be his first visit to the country since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
Putin's agenda on December 5 includes a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, tributes at Rajghat, delegation-level talks with PM Modi, followed by a joint press statement, a business event with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his departure in the evening.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Putin's India Visit 2025:
How Rich Is Vladimir Putin: All About The Russian President's Assets
Russian President Vladimir Putin has left for India and is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi Thursday evening for a two-day state visit as part of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Putin India Visit LIVE: Putin's 2021 Visit: What Happened Last Time Russian President Was In India
During the Russian President's 2021 trip, squeezed into a five-hour window because of the pandemic, Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about defence, energy, and long-term partnership.
Putin In India LIVE: Aarti, 'India'-Russia Friendship March' In Varanasi Ahead Of Putin's Visit
A group in Varanasi on Thursday organised an "India-Russia Friendship March" to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his arrival in India for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi since 2014. Putin's India visit will be limited to the national capital only.
(PTI)
Talks On Trade, Su-57 Fighter Jets: What To Expect From Vladimir Putin's India Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi this evening for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening one of the world's most enduring bilateral partnerships.