Putin's 2021 Visit: What Happened Last Time Russian President Was In India

Vladimir Putin lands in India this evening for his second visit to the country in the last four years. During the Russian President's 2021 trip, squeezed into a five-hour window because of the pandemic, Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about defence, energy, and long-term partnership. Three months later, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened During Putin's 2021 India Visit

Putin last visited India on December 6, 2021, for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. He met PM Modi along with a high-level delegation, and both leaders saw that their “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” had held steady through Covid.

The two sides reviewed defence and strategic cooperation, welcomed the launch of the 2+2 Dialogue, and discussed expanding military-technical ties.

PM Modi and Putin spoke about boosting investments, strengthening connectivity through the INSTC and the proposed Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor, and building new long-term growth avenues.

They also exchanged views on Afghanistan, post-pandemic economic recovery, and coordination at global forums. Both leaders acknowledged the convergence of their positions at the UN Security Council and other multilateral platforms.

A series of agreements spanning trade, energy, science, technology, culture, education, and outer space were signed. Before leaving, Putin invited Modi to Russia for the next annual summit in 2022.

A New World

Putin's last India visit also came well before US President Donald Trump's return to the White House. For three years, Western governments mostly looked the other way as India became one of the major buyers of discounted Russian oil.

Now, Trump's critical remarks about India and steep US tariffs have put a strain on the improving ties between the two countries.

Putin To Take Part In 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Putin is expected to land in New Delhi by 6 pm, after which Prime Minister Modi will host him for a private dinner. He is here for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. His visit comes at a time when both countries are reassessing their strategic choices.

Russia, encouraged by recent gains in Ukraine, has rejected the latest US-supported peace plan. For India, Russia remains a key defence partner.

The talks in Delhi are likely to focus on major military deals, including the ongoing delivery of the S-400 air defence system and India's interest in the new Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets.