Putin's 'Flying Kremlin', Headed To India, World's Most-Tracked Plane

"Our most tracked flight now: one of the Russian government aircraft en route to India," Flight Radar 24 said in a post on X

New Delhi:

The aircraft carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most tracked flight in the world right now, according to Flight Radar 24.

"Our most tracked flight now: one of the Russian government aircraft en route to India. Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi are scheduled to meet over two days in Delhi," the aircraft tracker said in a post on X and its website.

Putin will land in New Delhi this evening. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of matters, from defence to trade.

Two aircraft were spotted. While one turned off its transponder, the other turned it on, and the cycle continued. A transponder sends aircraft coordinates and other key flight information to air traffic controllers.

As one of the world's most heavily protected leaders, Putin rarely travels without two symbols of Russian state power: his Aurus Senat armoured limousine and his highly customised presidential aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, widely known as the "Flying Kremlin."

It is a modified version of the IL-96-300, a long-range, four-engine Russian airliner developed in the 1980s by the Ilyushin Design Bureau. It first flew on September 28, 1988, and entered service in the early 1990s.

