Factor For "Balance In South Asia": Rajnath Singh On India-Russia Strategic Ties

India and Russia are amping up cooperation on multiple fronts including defence amid US disapproval and soaring tariff. Ahead of the visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian defence minister Andrei Belusov is in India for talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and finalisation of several deals including the lease of a nuclear-powered attack submarine for around $2 billion.



"Russia is a time-tested strategic partner of India. Ever since the signing of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership, there has been a significant increase in our bilateral defence cooperation," Mr Singh said at a joint press conference today before their talks. "It is heartening to note that, despite so much geo-political uncertainty, India-Russia defence cooperation is progressing at a healthy pace," he added.

"Our bilateral relations have a strategic character and the partnership with India is a key factor for the balance in South Asian region and the global security in general," Belousov said.

"Russia cooperates in full scale with India in formation of the new outlook of the army, air force, and the navy... The intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation brings huge dedication in taking effective and mutually beneficial decisions in the military domain." He added.

President Putin arrived on Thursday for his first visit to India since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He will be in Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit -- a plan that was in place before the tariff hike by the US.

The visit has now escalated in significance, with the US pressure to stop oil purchase from Russia on the one hand and the belligerence of Pakistan and China on the other.

Russia was the largest supplier of arms to India for four years till 2024 with 36 per cent share, shows data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But Russia's share has been declining, reports said, and the two nations are exploring cooperation in other areas to pick up the slack.

Sources have said Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to underscore defence and energy ties between the two countries.

India's strengthening of ties with Russia is also an expression of strategic autonomy after US President Donald Trump's imposition of punitive 50 per cent tariff rates over New Delhi's decision to continue Russian oil import.