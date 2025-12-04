Deja Vu: PM Modi, Putin Travel In Same Car From Delhi Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same official car as they came out of the airport in Delhi.

Before Putin's aircraft landed, the website Flight Radar 24 said it was the most tracked flight in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin also travelled in the same vehicle at the SCO Summit venue in China in September

PM Modi and Putin had also travelled in the same vehicle to the destination of their bilateral meeting after the proceedings at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit venue in China's Tianjin in September 2025.

The car ride together at the SCO was a visual statement at a time when US President Donald Trump announced a tariff onslaught against New Delhi's oil trade with Moscow.

While PM Modi's car followed Putin's vehicle, the Aurus Senat, in China, the Russian President's vehicle trailed the Toyota Fortuner in which the two leaders were travelling in Delhi today.