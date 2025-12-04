Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Postponed Wedding: "Tough Time"

The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal was expected to be a star-studded celebration. Instead, it became one of the most unexpected twists of the year, with the ceremony being halted at the very last moment. Now, weeks later, Palak Muchhal has finally shared how the families have been coping.

What's Happening

The couple were all set to marry in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23, and their pre-wedding build-up had already taken over social media. But just when excitement among fans had reached its peak, a series of emergencies stopped the celebrations in their tracks.

Early on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital due to a health issue. Mere hours later, news surfaced that Palash himself had also been admitted, this time for viral symptoms and acidity complications.

With both families thrown into crisis, Palak Muchhal issued a brief update confirming that the wedding had been postponed. Although both men were discharged soon after, the lack of further communication only intensified speculation.

Breaking her silence for the first time in a conversation with Filmfare, Palak reflected on the emotional weight of the situation and the overwhelming public interest. She said, "I think the families have been through a very, very tough time, and I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong... yeah."

Background

In the days that followed, both Smriti and Palash withdrew almost completely from social media, with Smriti even deleting every wedding and engagement-related post-including the widely shared proposal video shot at the DY Patil Stadium.

Observers also noted that both added an evil eye emoji to their Instagram bios, sparking fresh theories online.

Palash has made a handful of subdued public appearances since then. First, he was photographed at the airport, marking his return to the public eye. More recently, a picture of him wearing a mask during his visit to Premanand Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj ashram in Vrindavan went viral.

Speculation briefly escalated again when reports suggested the new wedding date would be December 7. However, Smriti's brother promptly clarified that the ceremony remained "still on hold", shutting down the rumours.

