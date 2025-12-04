Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Stebin Ben In January: Reports

Actor and singer Nupur Sanon is reportedly gearing up for a January wedding with singer Stebin Ben. The news has quickly taken over the internet, with fans excitedly discussing the union.

Wedding Preparations Underway

According to a report by India Today, the couple is expected to tie the knot early next year, with the Sanon family quietly making arrangements behind the scenes.

While speculation suggests that Udaipur may be the chosen venue, the family is still considering multiple locations and is likely to finalise everything in the coming days. Invitations will reportedly be sent once the details are locked.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, is believed to have taken time off her schedule to help with preparations and be fully present for the festivities. Although Nupur and Stebin have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have frequently been seen together at industry gatherings and have travelled with Kriti on holidays. Their wedding is expected to be intimate but filled with familiar faces from the world of entertainment.

Stebin Ben Maintains Silence

While excitement grows around the upcoming celebrations, Stebin Ben has continued to keep his personal life low-key. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when is the right time and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way."

Addressing speculation about his bond with Nupur, he added, "It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as far as it's all positive, it's not harming my image or reputation. Nupur's my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise and I don't try to go and clear the rumours."

Despite their silence, the buzz around their wedding continues to rise, and fans are eagerly watching for an official announcement from the couple.

