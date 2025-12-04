Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares First Note After His Wedding To Samantha: "Spent A Sleepless Night"

On December 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, in a quiet and serene wedding at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. After their public announcement of the marriage, the interpersonal relationships between Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and his ex-wife Shhyamali De came under public scrutiny. Speculation escalated after Shhyamali De shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story just before the wedding.

On Thursday, Shhyamali De shared a series of Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude to people for sending wishes in her hour of need. She mentioned that her Jyotish guru had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, leaving her quite upset.

Shhyamali De also requested her "Instafam" to "keep this space clean."

"Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.

"I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good," she began.

"As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she continued.

"On 9 November, my Jyotish guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now. So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality," Shhyamali concluded.

After the wedding announcement, she shared a post musing over the cosmic connection between the man and the universe.

Samantha's Wedding Pics and Relationship with Raj Nidimoru

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha—a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.

In the pictures, the couple are seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025".

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shhyamali De, in 2022.