Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Didn't Think She Would Rely On Someone After Naga Chaitanya Breakup

Samantha Ruth Prabhu entered a new phase of life after marrying director Raj Nidimoru in December last year. She went through a difficult emotional phase after her breakup with Naga Chaitanya in 2021. In a recent interview, Samantha opened up about how Raj made her a "better" person.

During a conversation with Vogue, Samantha shared how she shut herself off from the world after her divorce.

"When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn't think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I'm a much better person because of the relationship I'm in. Because of the person Raj (Nidimoru) is," Samantha said.

The Citadel actress shared that even her close friends could see the change in her.

"I met an old friend a few days ago, and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, 'This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you're not struggling to breathe.' I'm not performing anymore," she told Vogue.​

Samantha's Wedding To Raj Nidimoru

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality.

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.​​

In the pictures, the couple are seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.​

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025".​

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021 after being married for four years. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shyyamali De, prior to 2025.​