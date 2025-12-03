An Unseen Pic Of Bride Samantha With Raj Nidimoru's Family From Coimbatore Wedding. Courtesy, Sheetal Nidimoru

A day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's serene and private wedding (December 1) at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, Raj's sister Sheetal Nidimoru shared a wholesome picture from the festivities. The picture features the newlyweds Samantha, Raj, Sheetal Nidimoru, and Raj's family members.​

Welcoming Samantha to the Nidimoru family, Sheetal wrote a long emotional note. As curiosity over Raj and Samantha's marriage and relationship intensified in the last few days, Sheetal said they support the couple "fully, joyfully, and without hesitation."​

Sharing her thoughts about the serene wedding rituals, Sheetal wrote, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today... soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain... but tears of gratitude."​

"Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha's journey," she continued.​

"As a family, we feel so proud of how they are walking forward... with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention," Sheetal shared.​

"And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing and supporting them in every way," wrote Raj Nidimoru's sister.​

"Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don't just happen... they arrive with peace," Sheetal added to her post.​

Take a look:

In the comments section, Samantha wrote, "Love you," and shared two emojis.

Samantha And Raj Sealed The Deal

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.​

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.​​

In the pictures, the couple is seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.​

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025".​

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021 after being married for four years. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shyyamali De, prior to 2025.​