Dharmendra's 8-Year-Old Will Reveals His Ancestral Property Went To A Family Member, Not His Children

Dharmendra's death on November 24 left behind a wave of grief that swept through the Indian film industry and across generations of admirers worldwide.

While his cinematic journey took him far from the quiet villages of Punjab, Dharmendra never forgot the land and lineage that shaped his early years.

In a revelation that has now captured public attention, it has emerged that the actor did not leave his ancestral property to any of his children-Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita, Vijeta, Esha or Ahana Deol. Instead, he chose to gift it during his lifetime to someone else entirely.

A Legacy Rooted In Punjab's Soil

Dharmendra held ancestral ties to Dango in Ludhiana district, where he spent three formative years of his childhood. The modest mud-and-brick home in the village-now valued in crores-remains a symbol of his humble beginnings. Even as he moved on to bustling cities and unprecedented success in the film industry, his emotional attachment to the land never diminished.

Therefore, the actor had prepared his will nearly eight to ten years ago, long before his health began to decline. His decision regarding the ancestral home was not driven by material considerations but by respect for familial responsibility.

The property, spread across nearly 2.5 acres, was entrusted to the children of his uncle-his nephews-honouring a bond his father had instilled in him.

Why Dharmendra Gifted The Estate To His Nephews

As his film career flourished, Dharmendra relocated to major cities but remained aware that his ancestral home needed constant care-something his immediate family would not be able to provide. His nephews, however, had continued to live in the region, nurturing both the land and the familial heritage associated with it.

The property, estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore, was gifted to his uncle's grandsons, including Boota Singh, who still works at a textile mill in Ludhiana.

