Viral Video: When An Emotional Dharmendra Broke Down In Tears At Daughter Esha Deol's Vidaai

A resurfaced video from 2012 is tugging at the internet's heartstrings, showing Dharmendra breaking down during his daughter Esha Deol's vidaai ceremony. Shared anew by fans following his death on November 24, the clip captures a deeply personal moment between the father and the daughter.

In the video, Dharmendra appears inconsolable as he hugs Esha tightly during the emotional farewell. He continues to cry as he looks at her, struggling to let go of his daughter before she leaves with her husband, Bharat Takhtani.

Standing by them, Hema Malini is seen lovingly observing the moment, admiring the father-daughter bond while bidding goodbye to Esha.

A father daughter Moment ❤️... When Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2012, Dharmendra couldn't hold back tears. The actor and his wife, Hema Malini, were emotional at their daughter's vidai (farewell), with Dharmendra holding onto Esha tightly, seemingly unable to let her… pic.twitter.com/P4bXQPtKPT — VINI 💞 (@Vini____007) November 29, 2025

Esha and Bharat tied the knot on June 29, 2012. Last year in February, they announced their separation after eleven years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they wrote, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate our privacy being respected."

The former couple share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Recently, Bharat confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani.

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

Three days after Dharmendra's death, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meet on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Their cousin Abhay Deol was also present. The gathering saw several prominent celebrities arriving to pay their respects, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Suniel Shetty.

Notably, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol did not attend the meet at the hotel. Instead, the Dream Girl actress held a Gita Paath at her residence the same day in memory of her late husband.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been discharged from the hospital on November 12 after being admitted on October 31 due to breathlessness.

The actor's final screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, where he plays the father of Agastya Nanda. The movie will release on December 25.

