Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Padukone Set To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rohan Acharya: Report

Anisha Padukone, the sister of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, is set to marry Dubai-based businessman Rohan Acharya, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle.

Rohan, the great-grandson of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy, is already connected to Bollywood through his sister Disha, who is married to Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol. Looks like the Padukone and Deol families will be tied together.

According to insiders close to the Acharya family, the Padukones are expected to make a formal statement soon. Anisha and Rohan have known each other for years. The couple has kept their relationship private and out of the public eye. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both follow Rohan on Instagram, hinting at a possible close connection between the families.

“Ranveer Singh could well have played Cupid. Ranveer's parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It's a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings," the source said, as per the publication.

Anisha, 34, is the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and his wife, Ujjala. In addition to being a professional golfer, she is the director of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, started by her sister Deepika Padukone. She actively works towards raising awareness around mental health and depression.

Rohan Acharya is the son of Chimoo and Sumit Acharya and works with his father in the family's travel business.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone talked about her sister Anisha's unfiltered candour. The actress said, "Anisha is someone who doesn't mince her words but at the same time, she is so articulate and sensitive that she knows how to put across her views without hurting the other person. She won't say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also featured Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles. The actress is now working with Shah Rukh Khan on their next film, King.

