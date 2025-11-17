Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Rs 500 Crore Films No Longer Excite Her: "Anything That Doesn't Feel True To Me Doesn't Cut It"

After years of delivering blockbusters and headlining big-ticket productions, Deepika Padukone says she has consciously stepped away from roles and projects that no longer align with her personal or artistic values. In a candid conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that the markers that once defined success no longer appeal to her.

Shifting Priorities Beyond Fame And Box Office Numbers

Deepika, who has increasingly used her platform to advocate for fair working hours and equal pay in the industry, shared that her motivations have significantly evolved.

"At this stage, it's not about that anymore. It's not about the Rs 100-crore films, or even the Rs 500-Rs 600 crore ones," she said.

In recent months, the actress reportedly stepped away from two major projects opposite Prabhas's Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. Her decision, according to reports, stemmed from her insistence on fair compensation and an eight-hour working shift.

Expanding on her outlook, she added, "Anything that doesn't feel true to me doesn't cut it. Sometimes people offer a lot of money and think that's enough, but it isn't. And the reverse is also true-some things may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I'll stand by it."

Redefining Creative Purpose

Beyond her own acting career, Deepika is increasingly channelling her energy into uplifting newer creative voices. Having produced films like Chhapaak under KA Productions, she now feels more drawn to backing stories rather than merely leading them.

"What excites me is empowering other talent. My team and I are now focused on that-enabling storytelling and supporting other creative minds, writers, directors, and even new producers. That's what feels meaningful to me now," she shared.

Her stance accompanies a broader reflection on industry work culture, particularly the glorification of exhaustion. "We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one," she told Harper's Bazaar.

As one of India's highest-paid actresses, Deepika's shift away from monetary temptation signals a bold redefinition of success-from box-office figures to emotional honesty and long-term sustainability.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Her 8-Hour Work Debate: "I Feel Strongly About How New Mothers Need To Be Supported"