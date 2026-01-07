Tamil Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Slams "Misuse Of Power" As Release Of Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Hits A Roadblock

The turmoil surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has drawn strong reactions from the Tamil film industry. Demonte Colony director Ajay R Gnanamuthu has openly backed the team as the film struggles to secure censor clearance before its release.

Here's What Ajay R Gnanamuthu Has To Say

Taking to X amid the controversy, Ajay R Gnanamuthu did not mince his words while expressing solidarity with the makers and Vijay's fans.

He wrote, "Absolute misuse of power.. Any film is not just about one person, it has hundreds and hundreds of peoples' efforts, and money involved for a film to reach the screens. All strength to the team, Its a Thalapathys film and his farewell film and we will celebrate it like never before whenever it releases!! Thalaivan Padam eppo release oh appo theatre Pakkam poren!! #PongalPostponed #JanaNayagan."

Court Orders Fresh Preview, Pre-Morning Shows Cancelled

Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's swansong before he enters politics full-time, hit a major hurdle when the Madras High Court reserved its verdict until the film's scheduled release day, January 9. The court also directed that the movie be reviewed by a fresh committee of the Central Board of Film Certification.

As a direct fallout, all shows scheduled before 10 am stand cancelled, creating chaos for exhibitors and fans who had planned first-day-first-show celebrations. The certification of the Tamil version is crucial, as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cannot be cleared without it.

The makers had approached the court after the film failed to receive certification even a month after submission, despite the board suggesting cuts and muted lines on December 19, 2025.

Bookings Soar Despite Censor Chaos

While the legal battle continues, the enthusiasm around Jana Nayagan remains undimmed. The 'Book Tickets' option has been temporarily removed from BookMyShow in some cities due to the uncertainty, but advance sales have already touched remarkable numbers.

In Karnataka, several single screens have reported sold-out 6 am FDFS shows, while Kerala too is witnessing strong early trends.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and others.

