Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Goes Back To Censor Board After Months In Courts

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the producers of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, to withdraw its plea against the Censor Board.

The court also stated that the Censor Board is free to proceed with the review of the much-anticipated movie by a Revising Committee.

KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan, hopes its decision would pave way for the release of the film as soon as possible.

Now that the plea has been withdrawn, chances are that makers can ask the board to fast track the certification. There is no timeline as to when the Revising Committee will watch the movie.

The board had expressed issues with the scenes related to the Indian Army. There was also a concern about the depiction of violence and religion in the film.

There is no official word on the financial losses faced by the makers of Jana Nayagan, which is reportedly mounted on a Rs 300 crore budget. The makers hope the film will be a blockbuster when it releases, making up for both time and money.

The development comes after KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan, went to court to withdraw its writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production house will now submit the film for review before the Revising Committee of the Censor Board.

Touted as Vijay's swansong before he turns a full-time politician, Jana Nayagan was originally set to be a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, exactly a month ago.

According to sources, the Jana Nayagan team is hoping to release the film at the earliest possible date. The upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which Vijay is eyeing as the official entry of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is also a factor.

KVN Productions had challenged the Censor Board's decision in court after it sent the film to the Revising Committee, even though the Examining Committee had cleared it for certification.

A single judge initially ruled in the favour of the filmmakers, granting them the UA certificate but the Censor Board appealed successfully against the verdict, following which the Division Bench reversed the order, citing insufficient time to submit a counter affidavit.

The makers also went to the Supreme Court which eventually scrapped the producers' plea and asked them to go to the Madras High Court after they pressed for expeditious hearing. The Madras High Court then set aside the single judge order, further delaying its release.

