Kunikaa Sadanand's Son Linked To Kumar Sanu In AI Photo, Actress Blasts Tanya Mittal 'Fan'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunikaa Sadanand on Tuesday hit out at a social media user, claiming to be a fan of her fellow housemate Tanya Mittal, after she shared an AI-generated image of the actor's son Ayaan Lall and singer Kumar Sanu comparing their physical features.

The user wrote on X, "Hey, um-how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We've seen Kunika, we've heard her, okay? We've literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu-about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu."

Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has “Personality Rights”. I'm not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy,… https://t.co/cNIAC5giQl — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 10, 2026

Kunikaa Sadanand, who has openly spoken about her affair with Kumar Sanu, replied to the post, saying "Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has 'Personality Rights'. I'm not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally I ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength."

In a previous post, Kunikaa Sadanand, also a lawyer, had called out Tanya Mittal for recruiting 'sanskaari people in her troll army'.

When one of the 'Tanya Mittal fans' attacked her for allegedly retweeting posts against her, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor said it is Tanya Mittal who speaks against her in interviews.

Don't you F…..king Dare me , you twitt😡 Mujhey chatpunjio se dare nahi lagta. Sherni hoon main samjhe, geedar ki jhund😡

Your Tanya spks against me in interviews i hv never said anything derogatory to her in any of my interviews. Also if she is such a sanskaari,scared, bebas ,… https://t.co/YYBP1Ub9m2 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

"No one knew she existed before Big Boss-19. She milked the show, got her fame and now she is talking badly about the show, the host, and the contestants. How she was tortured. She played many mind games and backbiting, especially about me with Farhana , Neelam, Amaal, and Zeeshan. I have never said anything about that, even though people have sent me footage from the show, because it was all part of the game. And @itanyamittal knew exactly what she was getting into," she wrote.

Tanya Mittal has yet to respond to Kunikaa Sadanand's allegations.

