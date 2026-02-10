<i>"Main Kshama Maangta Hoon"</i>: Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita Ahuja Accusing Him Of Extramarital Affair

Veteran actor Govinda responded to recent claims by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and speaking about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar (When did I not get this accusation)?" He added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love)...In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is of old age)."

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the Hero No. 1 actor shared, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho.. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs, and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai kshama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologize. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want to be afraid)."

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect?...I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal, mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu, vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai, vo chup hai. Itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai..."

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.



