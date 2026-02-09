Inside Photos From Sonam Kapoor's Star-Studded Baby Shower In Mumbai

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are all set to welcome their second child. On Sunday, the couple hosted an intimate baby shower at their Mumbai residence.

The ceremony was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Other attendees included Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, and more.

Sonam wore a lime-green lehenga paired with a matching dupatta and cape for her baby shower. The ensemble featured delicate floral embroidery all over. The mom-to-be accessorised with traditional jewellery, including a matching necklace, earrings, and bangles. She styled her hair in a bun to complete the look.

Anand, on the other hand, opted for a beige and white kurya pyjama set.

Their home was also transformed into a stunning venue with gorgeous floral arrangements. Adorable paper birds hanging from the ceiling added to the celebratory ambience.

Take a look below:

Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November last year. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram that featured her wearing an archival Escada pink co-ord set with black stockings and heels. She was seen cradling her baby bump as she posed for the camera. Keeping the caption to the point, Sonam wrote, "Mother", followed by a kissing emoticon.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 after three years of dating. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Zee5 film Blind in 2023. She has since taken a break from Bollywood.

