Vishal Dadlani's Stern Warning To 'Newbie Singers': 'Don't F***** Get Some Mantriji To Call Me'

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who's known for calling a spade a spade, shared an angry message for newbie singers after one of them tried to reach out to him through an "influential" contact.

Vishal Dadlani made it clear that one must believe in one's own work or talent to reach out to him, instead of opting for a shortcut.

Vishal shared a note that read: "Some advice for newbie singers. Don't f***** get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me.

"That is a guaranteed way to never meet me.

"I have zero respect for people who try to make their way forward through 'contacts.'

"To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you.

"Now, even if you are a great singer, I have no interest in working with you. Sorry."

In the caption, Dadlani wrote: "Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard, and be patient. If you are good, your time will come.

"Don't do the 'sifaarish' thing. It's a boring cliché and, more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn't believe their talent is enough."

Vishal Dadlani works as one half of the popular music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

The Internet's Reaction

A curious social media user asked Vishal what the proper channel is to meet the singer.

He replied: "Just put your music out. If it's good, it will find me. Also, I am in the process of setting up a platform to discover new artists every week."

When a social media user wrote to name and "shame" the singer, Vishal replied: "One mistake shouldn't define his career. Hopefully, he will see this, learn his lesson, and do things right when he approaches other people to work with."

Dadlani never steps back from sharing his advice. Days after Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, Vishal Dadlani shared a cryptic note on his social media feed.

"Learn anything? Success doesn't guarantee peace or contentment. Riches & power don't guarantee safety. Life is strange, life is short. Don't waste a single moment lying to yourself about yourself. Don't try to be what somebody else said you must be! (sic)"

The composer ended the post with some advice: "Live Fully."

"All we truly have is the thin sliver of 'now' that exists between memory and hope," Dadlani captioned the post.

Vishal Dadlani is known for composing songs like Khuda Jaane, Bang Bang, Ishq Wala Love, Fakira, and Besharam Rang, to name a few.