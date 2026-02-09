Aamir Khan's Message To Arijit Singh After Spending 4 Days At His Home: "Felt Magical"

On Monday, Aamir Khan's production house shared a heartwarming picture featuring the superstar and singer Arijit Singh. In the picture, Aamir is seen showing something to Arijit on his phone. The caption read: "Thank you, Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical."

Aamir Khan's message came a week after he was spotted at the singer's Jiaganj home in Murshidabad.

Arijit Singh has delivered several hits for films headlined by Aamir Khan. In 2016, he sang "Naina" for Aamir's blockbuster Dangal.

The association was renewed with Arijit crooning two soulful songs—"Tere Hawaale" and "Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi"—for Aamir's official remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022.

He also sang the soulful "Oh Sajni Re" for Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies.

Ek Din is the upcoming romantic film featuring Aamir's son Junaid and Sai Pallavi.

Arijit Singh's First Public Performance After Playback Retirement

Arijit Singh enthralled a Kolkata audience on Sunday with his soulful performance at Anoushka Shankar's concert.

The singer first teamed up with Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh to perform "Maya Bhora Raati," a Bengali classic originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Arijit shared that he had recently visited Anoushka at her home, where they spent time composing music together.

Next, Arijit performed a soulful duet with Anoushka on "Traces of You," a track she co-created with international star Norah Jones.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Post for Arijit Singh

A couple of days ago, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a video in which he called Arijit's decision "unacceptable." Arijit has sung for Vishal's upcoming film O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

"Hey Arijit... Till a few days back, while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video), I didn't know that this would be one of my last film songs with you. This is unfair... #TakeBackYourSanyaas It's unacceptable," wrote Vishal in his post.

Arijit Singh shocked fans across age groups after he announced his exit from playback singing.