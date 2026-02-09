Ruby Bhatia To Shehnaz Treasury, What Are Top Indian VJs Doing Now?

Somewhere between a scratched CD of Linkin Park and a Nokia ringtone remix, a generation learnt how to talk to the camera. Before influencers, before blue ticks, before "content creators," there were VJs: spontaneous, stylish, mildly chaotic, and deeply influential. They introduced India to a new kind of youth culture.

And today, decades later, many of those MTV faces are still shaping Indian entertainment, just in very different avatars. Let's catch up with the faces that taught India how to VJ.

Ruby Bhatia

If there is one name that captures the spirit of MTV India's early days, it is Ruby Bhatia. Often regarded as India's first VJ, Ruby became a household name in the 1990s, long before social media metrics defined fame. At a time when satellite television itself felt aspirational, Ruby was its confident, English-speaking, globally aware face.

She anchored multiple shows and commanded close to Rs 1 lakh per show in the 1990s, an extraordinary figure for that era. But unlike many who clung to visibility, Ruby stepped away from the spotlight at 30.

Now, she is back in the news, not for a comeback show, but for a candid interview that went viral. Reports suggested she was charging just Rs 1,000 for Instagram videos, sparking speculation about financial distress.

Ruby clarified that a home renovation spiralled into a major expense, draining her liquid savings. Instead of returning to full-time shoots, she pivoted.

Today, Ruby works as a life coach, taking two to three calls a day. Her fee? Rs 1,000 per session, intentionally affordable. She mentors women on personality development, meditation, fitness, and weight loss, claiming safe methods of losing up to two kilos per week. She has also resumed anchoring selectively, but insists she now charges standard industry rates.

Shenaz Treasurywala

Discovered in college, Shenaz Treasurywala entered the entertainment industry through modelling before becoming a VJ on MTV's Most Wanted. She embodied urban cool: articulate, independent, and camera-friendly.

Her acting debut came in Telugu cinema with Eduruleni Manishi, followed by the Hindi hit Ishq Vishk, which earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She appeared in films like Delhi Belly, Aagey Se Right, and wrote the screenplay for Luv Ka The End.

Shenaz also carved an international presence, playing a recurring role in the American soap One Life to Live and appearing in the critically acclaimed indie film The Big Sick.

Today, she blends acting with travel writing and vlogging, contributing to publications like Cosmopolitan and Elle.

Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav Kapur began as a radio jockey at 17 before transitioning to television. After working on Channel V, he made his Bollywood debut in Darna Mana Hai and later appeared in films like A Wednesday.

But his defining move was pivoting to cricket broadcasting. As the long-time host of Extraaa Innings T20 during the IPL, he became synonymous with pre-match banter.

In 2017, he launched Breakfast with Champions on YouTube, conducting relaxed, in-depth interviews with cricketers including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, among others. He is now all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Kritika Kamra in March this year.

Nikhil Chinapa

Winner of MTV's VJ Hunt in 1999, Nikhil Chinapa represented a more globalised music sensibility. He hosted MTV Select and later judged and mentored on shows like MTV Roadies.

But his most lasting impact came off-camera. In 2003, he co-founded Submerge, one of India's largest EDM companies. He also co-founded Sunburn, which became India's biggest electronic dance music festival, before later launching Vh1 Supersonic.

Malaika Arora

One of MTV India's earliest VJs, Malaika Arora, quickly transitioned into modelling and cinema. Her breakout came with the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se, followed by Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg.

Over the years, she has been a judge on Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, and India's Best Dancer. Today, she is also a fitness entrepreneur and influencer, co-owning fitness ventures and endorsing wellness brands.

Maria Goretti

Maria Goretti was among the familiar MTV faces before transitioning into culinary programming. She hosted Do It Sweet on NDTV Good Times, and I Love Cooking on Living Foodz.

Apart from brief film appearances, she carved a niche in lifestyle content. She is married to actor Arshad Warsi.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar moved to Mumbai at 19 and began anchoring MTV's House of Style. She went on to host multiple MTV shows and won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards.

Her acting career includes films like Mumbai Matinee, Viruddh, and Marathi cinema ventures. She also released her English single Better Than Your Ex and served as a mentor on India's Next Top Model.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha became synonymous with MTV Roadies. From contestant to host and gang leader, he shaped the show's identity for nearly two decades.

He acted in Hindi films like Toss, London Dreams, and Punjabi cinema ventures like Dharti. Beyond films, he hosted multiple MTV shows, including Splitsvilla and Stuntmania.

Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur joined MTV after working in advertising and modelling. She hosted concerts, culture shows, and later became the face of Indian Idol for multiple seasons.

She went on to host travel shows, sports quizzes, and appeared in the web series Mind the Malhotras. Married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, Mini continues to host political and interview-based shows on national television.

Gaelyn Mendonca

Gaelyn Mendonca began as a model before winning the MTV VJ Hunt in 2013. She hosted multiple MTV shows, covered the Cricket World Cup, and later hosted MTV Roadies and MTV Hustle.

In 2019, she was signed by WWE as host for WWE Now India, marking an international expansion.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is arguably the most successful VJ-to-film star story. He began as a radio jockey and VJ before making his film debut in Vicky Donor, a film that broke taboos and set the tone for his career.

He went on to headline socially conscious hits like Andhadhun, Article 15, and Bala, winning a National Award for Best Actor.

The MTV VJ Era

What the MTV VJ era did was radical for Indian television. It made hosting aspirational. It made youth culture visible. It trained an entire generation in improvisation, branding, and adaptability.

Today, they are festival curators, fitness moguls, life coaches, YouTube interviewers, indie actors, mentors, and entrepreneurs. Some chased fame. Some walked away from it. Some built ecosystems. Some built families.

But all of them changed the language of Indian television.

And maybe that's the real headline: Before influencers taught India how to go live, MTV VJs taught India how to be seen.