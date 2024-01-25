10/10 If You Can Name All The OG MTV VJs In This Pic

Recognise anyone here? (courtesy: shenaztreasury)

Shenaz Treasury shared a special album on her Instagram profile and it has our heart. In the picture, the former actress can be seen posing with...wait for it...OG MTV VJs. The reunion pictures are just too cool. The album features Shenaz posing with Maria Goretti, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar, Preeta Sukhtankar, Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Gaurav Kapur, Amrita Arora and Sehher Bedi. She captioned the post, "An afternoon well spent! Anyone remember the OG VJs? Recognise anyone here?"

Let's just say that Shenaz's Instafam understood the assignment. OG VJ Rannvijay Singha too dropped a comment. He wrote, "These guys were the coolest." Sonalli Seygall added, "I remember I wrote you a letter also." Deanne Panday's comment read, "Get back to MTV." Some more comments from Instagram users, "Where is Nikhil Chinapa and Rahul Khanna?" Another one added. "OMG Shenaz, you made my evening...This is clearly memory down the lane...This is pure nostalgia...As 90's kid, I'm gonna sign a petition, we want you all back on MTV again, lots of love."

Another comment read, "Malaika and Cyrus recreating MTV's show called Love Line posing on that couch. Shenaz, I still remember tuning into MTV at 5, to watch your show. Amazing memories." Another user added, "You guys are not ageing! What are you all vampires?" Another one added, "Oh man what a line-up of VJs." "Nikhil Chinapa seems missing," pointed out another user. Another comment read, "Oh yea. Remember them all. I was already in my late teens during this era, so MTV ruled on my TV time. Gosh, miss those days and you all."

Meanwhile, Sehher Bedi shared a video from the reunion and she wrote, "Our MTV OG's family! To the best of times growing up."

How many OG MTV VJs were you able to spot?