Bihar BJP Leader Gopal Khemka Shot Dead In Front Of Patna House

Gopal Khemka, a well-known businessman and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar, was shot dead outside his home in Patna on Friday night.

The incident took place near the 'Panache' Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan police station area when Mr Khema was on his way home, officials said. He lived in the 'Twin Tower' society, which is adjacent to the hotel. The accused shot him and immediately fled.

Mr Khema died on the spot, officials said.

The police have recovered one bullet and a shell casing from the crime scene.

"On the night of 4 July, around 11 PM, we received information from the Gandhi Maidan South area that businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the hospital and the crime scene. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being examined. Further action will be taken," City SP Central, Diksha, said.

The reason behind the crime is not yet known. More details are awaited.

Mr Khema was a businessman by profession.

His son, Gunjan Khemka, was murdered three years ago.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan, rushed to the spot last night. In a post on X, he slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, saying "no one is safe in Bihar".

"Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar," he said.

According to Mr Yadav, when Mr Khema's son was killed, if the government "at that time had not become a partner to the criminals and had taken strict action against them, Gopal Khemka would not have been murdered today".