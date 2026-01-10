'We Will Defend Greenland': Denmark Warns US Of 'Devastating' NATO War

Denmark would have to defend itself in the event of an American attack on Greenland, said Denmark Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Defence Committee Rasmus Jarlov. He acknowledged that although the Danish army would not be able to stop the US, an attack is not acceptable.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Jarlov said, "We also want to make clear that it's not acceptable to attack us militarily, and it would lead to the absurd situation and disastrous situation of a war between two NATO countries, which would be completely devastating and very, very stupid and unnecessary."

Jarlov said that there is no threat, hostility or justification for Trump to attack Greenland since the US already has access to Greenland, and the two nations have a defence agreement that allows them access to do mining. "There's absolutely no need for this, and we hope we can get it back on track and that it doesn't escalate," he explained.

Trump previously made an offer to buy the island in 2019, during his first presidential term, only to be told it was not for sale. After returning to office following his victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election, Trump revived his offer from his first term to purchase Greenland, which was again turned down.

Jarlov said that Greenland is not for sale and that it is not a matter of price for the nation. "We can't sell 57,000 Danish citizens to become Americans. They have made that extremely clear."

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an armed US attack to take Greenland could spell the end for the 76-year-old Western military alliance.

"Certainly a military attack would be the end of NATO, because then Denmark would have to invoke the Article 5 of NATO, which is the oath that countries have to come and protect us. Then the Americans and all other countries would be obliged to come and help Denmark protect Denmark against the United States. Of course, the Americans would veto that, and then NATO would be dead," he said.

On Tuesday (local time), the White House said it was considering "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating during a briefing that the use of military force was not off the table.

Leavitt said President Trump had made it clear that "acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States" and was vital to deterring adversaries in the Arctic region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he plans to meet Danish and Greenlandic officials next week. He also clarified that Trump wants to buy the island and not use military force, Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, Denmark has welcomed the meeting with the US officials as "dialogue that is needed".