Denmark Archaeologists Discover The World's Largest Medieval Cargo Ship

Archaeologists in Denmark have made an exciting historical discovery. After nearly 600 years underwater, the remains of the world's largest cog ship have been uncovered in the waters off Copenhagen. The Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde revealed the discovery in late December, stating that the ship was found in the Øresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden, reported the Newsweek.

The cog, a medieval cargo ship, was discovered by divers while probing the seabed ahead of Copenhagen's Lynetteholm development. The museum explained that from the very first dive, marine archaeologists realised they had found something extraordinary.

As they removed centuries-old sand and silt, a unique discovery emerged. This was no ordinary wreck, but the largest cog ever discovered, one of the most advanced ships of its time and the backbone of medieval trade.

The ship, named Svælget 2, was built in 1410. It measures approximately 92 feet long, 30 feet wide, and 20 feet high, with an estimated cargo capacity of approximately 330 tons. Researchers determined the ship's age through tree-ring analysis and found that it was built from wood from Pomerania (modern-day Poland) and the Netherlands.

The museum stated that the ship is the largest example of its type ever discovered in the world. They explained that the cog was a highly efficient vessel that could be operated by a small crew, despite its heavy cargo. The museum described it as a medieval super ship and said it transformed trade. Previously, long-distance trade was limited to luxury goods, but now everyday items could also be shipped over long distances.

The ship survived for centuries because the sand protected it from the elements.