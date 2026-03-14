11 Indians Stage Fake Robbery In US For 'U Visa', Arrested

Eleven Indian nationals have been arrested in the United States for allegedly conspiring to carry out staged armed robberies to obtain immigration benefits. The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

According to federal investigators in Boston, Massachusetts, the group staged robbery incidents at various businesses, enabling the employees working there to portray themselves as victims of a crime, a key requirement for securing a specific visa.

The United States offers the "U-Visa", which is granted to individuals who have been victims of serious crimes and who cooperate with law enforcement investigations.

Investigative agencies said the accused orchestrated at least six staged robberies at convenience stores, liquor shops, and fast-food restaurants.

They said that the entire charade was meticulously planned. One individual would assume the role of a fake robber, entering the shop while brandishing an object resembling a firearm. He would take cash from the counter and then flee to the scene.

They would ensure the entire incident was recorded by the establishments' CCTV cameras to ensure it appeared to be a genuine crime.

The investigation also revealed that following the staged robbery, the accused present in the shop would not immediately contact the police. They would deliberately wait five minutes or longer before alerting the authorities, allowing the "robber" to make an easy escape and lending further credibility to the staged incident.

It is alleged that those participating in the scheme would pay money to be involved in these staged robberies, thereby enabling them to falsely portray themselves as victims. It is alleged that the organiser received funds, which they then distributed to shop owners to facilitate the staging of these fraudulent robberies at their establishments.

Six of the accused - Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel - were arrested in Massachusetts and released following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston earlier today. While others - Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel - were arrested and made their initial appearances in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. They will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

All the accused were presented before the court and further proceedings are scheduled to take place in a federal court in Boston.

Under the US law, if a conspiracy involving visa fraud was proven, the accused face penalties ranging from up to five years in prison, three years of supervised and fines of up to $250,000.

This operation was conducted through the collaborative efforts of the FBI, the Department of Immigration and law enforcement agencies from several states.

Officials emphasise that at this stage, these remain merely allegations. Under the law, all the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.