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West Bengal Elections Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, with a key focus on the battle between Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.

Since 2011, the Bhabanipur seat has been a Trinamool stronghold, held by the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.

The polls will be held across 142 constituencies and seven districts. Of these, the Trinamool won 123 seats, the BJP 18, and the Left one in the 2021 assembly polls. 

Here are the live updates on West Bengal Phase 2 Voting:

Apr 29, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE Updates: People Queued Up At Polling Booths Ahead Of Voting

People form queues at polling stations ahead of the voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Apr 29, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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West Bengal Election 2026: Mock Polls Underway At Polling Booths

Mock polling is underway at polling booths in West Bengal ahead of the Phase 2 of voting.

Apr 29, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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West Bengal Polls 2026: Key Players In Phase 2

The key players in the second phase of voting include:

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

State minister Shashi Panja

State minister Aroop Biswas

State minister Bratya Basu

State minister Sujit Basu

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya

The BJP, which has gone for local faces this time to counter the outsider tag, has fielded Swapan Dasgupta, actor Rupa Ganguli, and from Panihati, the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim. 

Apr 29, 2026 06:48 (IST)
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West Bengal Election LIVE Updates: Phase 2 Voting To Begin Shortly

Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held today, with a key focus on the battle between Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.

Since 2011, the Bhabanipur seat has been a Trinamool stronghold, held by the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.

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