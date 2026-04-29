West Bengal Elections Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, with a key focus on the battle between Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.
Since 2011, the Bhabanipur seat has been a Trinamool stronghold, held by the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.
The polls will be held across 142 constituencies and seven districts. Of these, the Trinamool won 123 seats, the BJP 18, and the Left one in the 2021 assembly polls.
Here are the live updates on West Bengal Phase 2 Voting:
West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE Updates: People Queued Up At Polling Booths Ahead Of Voting
People form queues at polling stations ahead of the voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | People form queues at a polling station in Nadia ahead of the voting for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections.— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
Voting to begin at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/yQhrDDstG4
West Bengal Election 2026: Mock Polls Underway At Polling Booths
Mock polling is underway at polling booths in West Bengal ahead of the Phase 2 of voting.
#WATCH | Arambagh, Hooghly | Mock polls underway at the polling booth number 232 under 201 Goghat Assembly constituency for Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections.— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
Visuals from Teligram Prathamik Vidyalaya pic.twitter.com/tW7dAcCS7B
West Bengal Polls 2026: Key Players In Phase 2
The key players in the second phase of voting include:
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim
State minister Shashi Panja
State minister Aroop Biswas
State minister Bratya Basu
State minister Sujit Basu
State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya
The BJP, which has gone for local faces this time to counter the outsider tag, has fielded Swapan Dasgupta, actor Rupa Ganguli, and from Panihati, the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.
West Bengal Election LIVE Updates: Phase 2 Voting To Begin Shortly
Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held today, with a key focus on the battle between Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.
Since 2011, the Bhabanipur seat has been a Trinamool stronghold, held by the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.