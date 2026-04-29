West Bengal Elections Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, with a key focus on the battle between Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on the Bhabanipur seat.

Since 2011, the Bhabanipur seat has been a Trinamool stronghold, held by the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.

The polls will be held across 142 constituencies and seven districts. Of these, the Trinamool won 123 seats, the BJP 18, and the Left one in the 2021 assembly polls.

Here are the live updates on West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: