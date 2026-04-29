West Bengal Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: As polling in West Bengal draws to a close, all eyes have now shifted to the exit poll predictions, which are scheduled to be released after 6:30 PM on Wednesday.

Over 61 per cent of the 3.21 crore electors exercised their votes till 1 pm of the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal amid attacks on a few candidates, while tension gripped the Bhabanipur seat briefly as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took swipes at one another in the same booth area.

Voters queued up from 7 AM outside booths in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman districts, which form Bengal's electoral and political core.

Of the total electorate eligible to vote in this phase, 1.57 crore are women, and 792 are third-gender.

Till 1 PM, West Bengal recorded 61.11 per cent polling with Purba Bardhaman registering the highest turnout at 66.8 per cent, followed by Hooghly at 64.57 per cent and Nadia at 61.41 per cent.

Howrah registered 60.68 per cent polling, while North 24 Parganas recorded 60.18 per cent.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded 60.18 per cent and 57.73 per cent turnout, respectively.

South 24 Parganas, a politically crucial district witnessing several high-profile contests, registered 58.58 per cent voting.

The first phase of polls in 152 assembly seats of West Bengal on April 23 also recorded more than 62.18 per cent polling till 1 PM.