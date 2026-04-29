4 Exit Polls Give BJP Edge In West Bengal, 2 To Trinamool Congress

The ballots have been cast in India's most hotly contested political battleground, and the only question on everyone's mind is whether the BJP's sustained project to breach Mamata Banerjee's fortress of West Bengal has finally been successful.

Exit polls indicate that it has.

While the NDTV-Axis My India exit poll data for West Bengal will be released on Thursday for greater accuracy because voting in the state has just ended, six other pollsters have released their numbers, and four of them have said the BJP is poised to come to power in the state for the first time.

Of 294 constituencies in the Bengal Assembly, with 148 required to get a majority, Praja Poll's numbers will give any Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter pause. The agency has predicted that the BJP will win 178-208 seats, up from 77 in 2021, while the TMC will be restricted to 85-110, down massively from 215.

P-Marq's numbers state the BJP will win 150-175 constituencies and the Trinamool between 118 and 138.

Matrize has predicted 146-161 seats for the BJP, and Poll Diary 142-171. These pollsters say the TMC will get 125-140 and 99-127, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum is Janmat Polls, whose data states that the Trinamool Congress will get a thumping majority for the third straight time.

The agency has predicted between 195 and 205 seats for the Mamata Banerjee-led party and 80-90 for the BJP, which is very close to the figures both parties had in the 2021 elections.

Peoples Pulse has also said that the Trinamool Congress will win 177-187 constituencies while the BJP will be restricted to between 85 and 110.

On one point, though, all of the agencies agree - the Congress and the Left parties are set for a dismal performance once again. Most have predicted that both will be unable to open their accounts and the best numbers for these parties are from Poll Diary, which has given the Congress 3-5 seats and the Left 2-3.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.